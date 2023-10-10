Timeless items of Swedish Djerf Avenue “Date Night” collection are here

The uprising Swedish fashion brand, Djerf Avenue, officially launched its latest collection “Date Night” on 10 October 2023. The collection features items that are timeless and suitable for daily basis as well as for special occasions with yourself or significant others.

The “Date Night” can be grouped into three different categories which are the Trench Coat, the Day-To-Day (Navy) Style, and the Midnight Style.

The “Trench Coat Sand” piece is made of 100% cotton and has a quality of water resistance. It features an Evo Protect DWR (Durable Water Repellent) which will keep one dry in light rain conditions.

Djerf Avenue’s owner and designer, Matilda Djerf said the trench coat “is one of the pieces I am most proud of.” She and her team have tried to design the piece with different materials and produced it with different factories before choosing cotton. They also decided to make the lining and seams be seen inside of the coat, saying “it shows the craftsmanship.”

The Day-To-Day Style includes “Day-To-Day Top Deep Blue,” “Day-To-Day Pants Tall Deep Blue,” and “Day-To-Day Pants Deep Blue” which are made of 67% recycled polyester, 29 % viscose, and 4 % elastane. The concept of this particular style is making them “easy to wash, wear, and store.”

When talked about the “Day-To-Day Top Deep Blue,” Matilda said the design of the wood buttons on the piece is the most important detail. She said she wanted the blouse to have real buttons even though she knew “it is more difficult” to do in the cutting process.

“Real buttons, for me, are just another level. They represent the sense of luxury and give the customers what they pay for. I like the versatility these buttons have,” therefore customers can adjust how they want to wear the top.

With the Midnight Style, its items are made of 77% eco-friendly lyocell fabric and 23% elastane. The lyocell is a fiber made from biobased wood pulp, often from trees like eucalyptus or pine, giving that “extra softness.”

Matilda said that when she started designing the collection, she wanted the “Midnight” to be “basic styles” that can make the wearers “feel a little bit extra.” Hence, the “Midnight One Shoulder Top Ash,” “Midnight Tank Top Ash,” and “Midnight Skirt Ash” are considered the classiest pieces of all time.

Ethically produced in Portugal, Sweden, and Italy, Djerf Avenue is known for producing sustainable clothes that can be mixed and matched for different seasons and occasions.

Its “simple with a twist” design is beautifully seen in the “Date Night” collection, for that reason, Djerf’s girls around the world can now explore and shop their favorite items via its official website as all are available for worldwide shipping.

