Bruneian and Norwegian Royals to be wed in 2024

A stream of royals around the world are looking to tie the knot next year. Some of them from Scandinavia and Southeast Asia. Daily Mail UK revealed that Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei will marry in 2024, alongside multiple other couples from the royal community.

Megxit and shamanism

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway will marry her soon-to-be-husband Durek Verrett on 31 August at the Union Hotel in Geiranger. Märtha is the daughter of King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja – and fourth in line to the throne.

But Märtha decided to step back from royal duties in November 2022 – for multiple reasons. One of them being to pursue her spiritual dream as a clairvoyant. A step back which caused some ‘turmoil,’ according to the princess. However, the stepback was also due to her partner, Durek, as he had some controversial views on spiritual matters, which was looked down upon from the royal family. For instance, he once claimed that children ‘can get cancer from being unhappy.’ Durek claims himself as a ‘shaman.’

However, she also stated that her family always remained open in dialogue about her decisions. And despite the turmoil, the couple are ready to tie the knot. They announced their wedding details on Instagram in September, saying they were extremely happy to have found their wedding venue.

The long-awaited marriage in the South

Another couple ready to commit is Prince Abdul Mateen, son of Sultan of Bureni, who will marry his longtime girlfriend Anisha Isa Kalebic in January 2024.

Anisha is the granddaughter of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s special adviser, and according to Hype, the couple are childhood friends and have dated for a long time.

The announcement was published in October, stating that the wedding celebration is set to last ten days, from 7 to 16 January 2024. The celebration will start will the proposal and will be followed by performances from the royal court to officially mark the beginning of the wedding.

However, the matrimony itself will be solemnized at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque on 11 January. Afterwards, the royal wedding reception will be held.

