The latest Business Climate Index (BCI) unveiled by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam on 3 February indicates that EU companies in Vietnam ended 2020 with overall optimistic view about the country’s’s business climate.

According to the BCI report, about 57 percent of surveyed EuroCham members believed the Vietnamese economy is likely to stabilise and improve in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 39 percent in the third quarter of last year.

To continue please read here.