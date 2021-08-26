Buyer of power plant in Sweden to negotiate re-sale with potential buyers in Vietnam and Dubai 

German utility Uniper UN01.DE recently announced the sale of its 450-megawatt gas power plant in Malmo, Sweden to Dutch PACO Holding which plans to dismantle the facility and rebuild it outside Europe, media Nasdaq reports.

According to PACO Holding’s Chief Executive Chris Verbakel, the company is looking to start negotiations for the re-sale of the power plant Oeresundsverket, with potential buyers in both Vietnam and Dubai.

Oeresundsverket in Malmo was built in 1953 and refurbished in 2009 into a modern dual-fuel power plant running on gas but also capable of burning oil. Despite becoming uneconomical to run in 2016, the power plant’s dual-fuel technology is popular and PACO Holding has hired a contractor and will soon start to plan the dismantling process.