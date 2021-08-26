NIH Hong Kong is calling all startups to sign up for EPiC 2021

Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong is a global partner for the Elevator Pitch Competition (EPiC) 2021 and is currently calling all startups with innovative ideas to apply to give the pitch of a lifetime this November.

More about the EPiC:

From helping startups go to market and find ground in Hong Kong to scaling game-changing ideas, EPiC provides end-to-end benefits to take innovation to new heights.

EPiC is organized by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and it’s an exciting tech startup challenge drawing hundreds of brilliant minds from around the globe to unleash their brain powers. Starting from 2016, this international event has been scaling up significantly attracting overwhelming attention, and has become an eagerly anticipated annual occasion in town ever since.

EPiC’s signature startup pitch kickstarts the event this year where 100 startup finalists from 40+ economies pitch to win cash prizes worth US$200k!

Following that, EPiC will host an exclusive Investment & Business Matching session to spark cross-border investment opportunities and the Investment Conference spotlighting I&T heavyweights and global pioneers.

Find more information here and apply here. The application deadline is 31 August!