Cambodia joins Denmark and other countries for the WIPO Coordination Committee 2022-2023

Cambodia will be taking its role as a member of the Coordination Committee of WIPO from 2022-2023 along with Denmark and several other countries, Khmer Times writes.

WIPO stands for the World Intellectual Property Organization which is one of the 15 specialized agencies of the United Nations and it designed to promote the worldwide protection of both industrial property such as inventions, trademarks, and designs, and copyrighted materials such as literary, musical, photographic, and other artistic works.

Cambodia joined WIPO in 1995 and was one of the totals of 16 countries to be approved by the composition of the WIPO coordination committee in October last year.

The announcement came last week by the Ministry of Commerce in where Long Kemvichet, who is Ambassador and Permanent Representative at Permanent Mission of Cambodia to the World Trade Organization and other International Organisations, said that Cambodia is taking its role as a member of the Coordination Committee of WIPO from 2022-2023. “This is one of the important committees at WIPO that reviews, coordinates, and approves for the election for WIPO’s Director-General,” he said.

Under the commitment, Cambodia will be at the WIPO Coordination Committee for 2022-2023 along with Denmark and 25 other countries including Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia (Plurinational State of ), Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Djibouti, Ecuador, Egypt, and El Salvador.

“This is a great success of Cambodia in line with the principles of the government and the Ministry of Commerce in expanding and strengthening Cambodia’s prestige on the international arena,” Long Kemvichet said.