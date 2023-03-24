Carlsberg saves 1 billion liters of water with new technology

Two years ago, Carlsberg Denmark launched its new water recycling plant. By recycling 90% of all process water from production, the brewery has saved almost 1 billion liters of water, according to the company.

“Water is the planet’s most important resource, but unfortunately it is also a scarce resource. The main ingredient in beer and soft drinks is water. Therefore, we have a responsibility to contribute with solutions that can help solve the challenge of water scarcity,” says Tenna Skov Thorsted, sustainability manager at Carlsberg Denmark.

The food industry is one of the biggest users of drinking water. Both in finished products and for cleaning the machinery that produces food and drink.

The water plant in Fredericia will be a learning platform for Carlsberg’s other breweries around the world and an example of how to reuse water in the industrial sector in general.

“In the last two years, we have gained a lot of experience. We have shown that beer can be brewed more water-efficiently. Now, this experience will be applied to the Carlsberg Group’s other breweries to eliminate water waste globally,” says Tenna Skov Thorsted.

In Carlsberg’s latest sustainability program, Together Towards Zero and Beyond, water plays a crucial role.

Last year, Carlsberg won the Global Water Awards for the world’s most water-efficient brewery.

Source: Carlsberg Group