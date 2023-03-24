Denmark second safest country to travel to in 2023

A new survey shows that the Netherlands, Denmark, and Iceland are considered the top 3 safest countries for traveling in 2023.

This is according to a list recently published, conducted by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP).

According to the survey, the safest countries in the world, in order of ranking, are: the Netherlands, Denmark, Iceland, Australia, Norway, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, New Zealand, Spain, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Belgium.

Data on extreme weather conditions, terrorism, and health and safety measures were used to rank the countries.

Most of the countries on the list are in Europe, with only four exceptions.

At the same time, the list of the fifteen safest cities was published. This offering a wider geographical spread, with cities such as Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo among the ranking.

As for the safest cities in the world to visit, they are: Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Montreal, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Berlin, London, Sydney, Barcelona, Honolulu, Rome, Dubai, and Paris.

Source: ceoworld.biz