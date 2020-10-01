Celebrate 75th Moomin anniversary, donate to help Hong Kong’s disadvantaged children

The Moomin Charity Initiative – celebrating the 75th anniversary of the publication of the first Moomin book, Moomin and the Great Flood – is an initiative dedicated to helping Hong Kong’s disadvantaged children in line with the United Nations stated mission and strategies for children.

The story behind it is focused on providing practical support to help maintain these children’s mental health.

Purchase a Limited Edition Story-Telling Moomin for HK$399, and a child-in-need will receive one too!



Please note that this Private sales only to FinnCham members and friends.