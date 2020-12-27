EuroCham Cambodia introduces Platinum Package for 2021



The European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia – of which the Nordic Chambers in Cambodia are also a member – released an announcement introducing their Annual partnership Package for 2021. The announcement read:

EuroCham Cambodia is excited to introduce our Annual Partnership Package for 2021. Designed to provide maximum visibility all year-round, these packages are for businesses who want to expose their brand to EuroCham’s vast network of members and multiple stakeholders.

This year partnership opportunities are available at many price points so you can find the best fit for your need. Take time now to carefully review this array of opportunities to keep your brand in front of Cambodia’s Business Community in 2021 through our extensive digital media presence and a wide range of our upcoming physical, online and hybrid events.

Specially designed for 2021, we are pleased to introduce our “NEW Platinum Package” where we have included exclusive visibilities and Event Sponsorship for our partners who want to go beyond our yearly Gold Package.

