Christmas decoration shops in Vietnam are bustling

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Christmas decoration shops in Hanoi, Vietnam are bustling as it is only five more days before the merriest time of year, Christmas.

According to Vietnam Plus, real pine trees imported from Denmark, the Netherlands and China are available for sale.

Each pine type has various prices, for instance, a bunch of 5-6 fresh pine branches from Denmark and the Netherlands is priced at a range of 1.8-2.2 million VND.

Moreover, tinsel, reindeer, flashing lights, laurel wreath, bauble, snow rope, candy canes, etc. are currently in demand.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/christmas-decor-gift-market-vibrant-in-hanoi/245796.vnp

