Celebrate Vappu with the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok

The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate Vappu with them on 30 April. Vappu is celebrated annually on May 1st and marks the end of winter. It is also celebrated as International Labor Day and is one of the biggest festivals of the year in Finland alongside Midsummer’s Day and Christmas.

More about the event, TFCC writes:

TFCC’s traditional Vappu Party is just around the corner. The venue for this year’s action will be Bully’s Pub, a well-known hangout for the Finns in town. It’s just a few steps from Soi Nana (Soi 4), and next to the JW Marriott.

Come and enjoy some finger-lickin’ good food, special offers, and live music.

Date & Time: 30 April (Saturday), 17:00 –

Join TFCC’s thirsty crowd!

Find more information and sign up here