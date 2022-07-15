Community news / Norway / Thailand

Chef promotes fjord trout in Thailand

- by Jaqueline Deeon
Chef Christian André Pettersen with the embassy representative

The Norwegian Embassy in Thailand paid a visit to Chef Christian André Pettersen to chat to him about his promotion of Norwegian fjord trout in Thailand.

Pettersen won the Bocuse D’Or Europe in 2020 and he was pleased to present three of his signature dishes to an eager Thai audience recently.

Chef Christian presented three stunning signature dishes at an exclusive live station, as part of Goji Kitchen + Bar’s Thursday-Sunday dinners, Saturday lunches and Sunday brunches. Diners could choose from “Norwegian Sea Trout Aurora Borealis” (lightly smoked & baked sea trout with poached asparagus, sprouts, ramsons and brown butter sabayon), “East Meets West” (Norwegian sea trout ceviche with lightly pickled cucumber, melon & seaweed salad and green tomato & apple jus flavored with yuzu), and “Heritage of Lofoten” (Norwegian juniper smoked sea trout with butter poached potato, sprouts, sour cream sauce with caviar & chives, and crispy Nordic rye chips).

The fresh flavours of fjord trout or “The Jewel of the Norwegian fjords” will continue to be available until the end of 31st July 2022.

Norway’s Sjømat Council and Thammachart Seafood hosted and organized the event.

Source: Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok

 

