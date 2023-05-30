Vietnamese firm Mekong Capital plans fund for forests regeneration

Vietnam-based firm, Mekong Capital is planning to set up a climate fund approximately $200 million as early as 2024 for helping forest regeneration and global warming in the Mekong region comprising Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

According to the firm’s founder and partner, Chris Freund, there will be a special team responsible for building the fund.

“There are actually a lot of businesses like that (organic and seaweed farming) that are doing those things in this region,” Freund said in an interview. “But there’s really no fund investing in those,” Freund told Reuters.

Mekong Capital was founded in 2001 as the first fund in Vietnam to focus only on investing in private local companies instead of state-owned firms or joint ventures.

Its current investments include Vietnamese biotech firm Gene Solutions and retail chain HSV Group, according to its website.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/vietnams-mekong-capital-plans-southeast-asia-climate-fund-early-2024-2023-05-30/