China becomes No.1 Asian market for Norwegian salmon

China has become the biggest Asian market for Norwegian salmon, surpassing Japan and South Korea for the first time ever this year, according to Yicai Global.

Norway exported NOK5.6 billion (USD501.5 million) worth of marine products to the Chinese market from January to August, up by 10 percent from a year ago, reported the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Anne Mæland, senior adviser of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority told Yicai Global in a recent interview that Norway is the first country to use a complete traceability system to manage the whole production system and processing of marine products.

The technologies used in the marine exports allow Norway to also monitor levels of radioactive substances in seafood which is one of China’s concerns to import marine products.This was the collaboration between multiple sectors such as the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, and so on.

Previously, China banned marine product imports from Japan due to the country’s releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant in August.

Norway reaffirmed that the release of Japanese wastewater will not be noticeable in Norway as both countries are far apart, making the concentration of nuclear substances like tritium extremely diluted.

Source: Yicai Global