Norway doubles salmon sales to China

- by Miabell Mallikka

Norwegian salmon sales to China have almost doubled compared to the same period last year. So far this year, Norwegian salmon has sold for NOK 2.4 billion.

Salmon exports to China have set a new record, both in volume and value, writes the industry website Intrafish.

“China is Norway’s most important Asian trading partner and is constantly increasing in importance as a seafood market, but it is a demanding market,” says managing director Christian Chramer of the Seafood Council.

In the first five months of the year, 17,697 tons of salmon have been sold, bringing in a total value of NOK 2.46 billion. That is twice as much as in the same period last year and more than whole of 2021 in total.

Source: nrk.no

