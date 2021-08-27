China to speed-up negotiations with Norway on Free Trade agreement 

China aims to speed-up negotiations for new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) such as the China-Norway FTA, China-Japan-Republic of Korea FTA, China-Gulf Cooperation Council FTA, and the free trade agreement between China and Israel, a top commerce official said during a media conference in Beijing on 24 August.

According to media ECNS, Wang Shouwen, vice-minister of commerce, said that China aims to further open up the country and step up its efforts to form a high standard FTA network by signing more free trade agreements and also upgrading existing ones including, amongst other, the China-Singapore FTA.

During the conference, the vice-minister of commerce also said that China is also actively considering joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which is currently an FTA between Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Mexico, Peru, and New Zealand.