DTAC and ABB team up to jointly develop robotics and machine automation solutions

DTAC owned by Norway’s Telenor recently announced that dtac TriNet and ABB Automation (Thailand) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop robotics and machine automation solutions enabled by dtac connectivity.

DTAC is a premium member of the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce and according to the chamber, the partnership will begin with a proof-of-concept using 5G connectivity and the strategic partnership is set to advance Thailand’s manufacturing capabilities into the fourth industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0.

The partnership will create new opportunities for the production sector thanks to the increased productivity of smart factories using digital technology. As seen in Singapore and Taiwan, digitalization in manufacturing can reduce risks, improve quality, and shorten the time to market.

Rajiv Bawa, Chief Business Officer at Total Access Communication Plc or dtac, said: “Thailand is facing a major challenge with a profound transformation of its infrastructure, which requires connectivity and digital solutions. Hence, our partnership with ABB on connected robotics and automation is a powerful use case of the dtac 5G Private Network. It will pioneer ways to sustainably overhaul production for the post-pandemic economy. We also hope it will encourage foreign investors to move their production base to Thailand. dtac’s partnership with ABB is, therefore, an important milestone for the Thai manufacturing sector.”

