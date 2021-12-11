Chinese Electric buses hit the streets of Denmark

From Sunday 12 December, there will be no more engine noise and diesel fumes from the city buses in the Danish city of Esbjerg because 29 Chinese Electric buses will be taking over, JydskeVestkysten writes.

The buses are produced by the Chinese manufacturer Golden Dragon and according to their calculations, the buses’ 12 batteries will ensure a range of 300-350 kilometers before they have to be recharged.

The new buses have the same characteristic floor color on the outside. Inside, on the other hand, they are greener than their diesel-powered predecessors, and Esbjerg Municipality expects to be able to save 2700 tonnes of CO2 annually by switching to electricity.

Something Chairman of the Engineering & Construction Committee Søren Heide Lambertsen is very pleased about. “The new electric buses are a benefit for the climate, comfort and the urban environment in Esbjerg, and we look forward to putting them into operation. It must of course be celebrated with a free ride,” Søren Heide Lambertsen says.

The city of Esbjerg will therefore offer free travel with all city buses all day on 12 December and while passengers can enjoy the new buses from the inside, the new buses will also characterize the cityscape, as they are significantly quieter than the current diesel buses.

Lars Berg, CEO of Sydtrafik says that it’s expected that passengers will experience greater driving comfort in the quiet buses, where there are also information screens showing the next stop, important information as well as the news and weather reports.