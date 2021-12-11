Jo Nesbø reveals new Harry Hole book which he plans to write in Thailand

Norwegian author Jo Nesbø is known primarily for his crime novels featuring Inspector Harry Hole. In a recent interview with local media VG, he reveals that he is working on yet another Harry Hole book which he plans to write in Thailand.

Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole series follows a tough detective working for Crime Squad and later with the National Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos), whose investigations may take him from Oslo to Australia, Thailand, West Congo, Switzerland, or Brazil. Hole takes on seemingly unconnected cases, sometimes found to involve serial killers, bank robbers, gangsters, or the establishment, but spends a significant amount of time battling alcoholism and his own demons.

The author says to VG that he has already started writing some lines for his upcoming Harry Hole book and that he plans to write it while visiting Thailand over Christmas as he usually does.

In an interview with Good Reads back in 2014, Jo Nesbø explained that he goes to Railay in Thailand every year with other climbers. “It’s a kind of boot camp…just climbing and writing,” he said at the time.

He also said that he loves Thailand and its people and that he had been coming to the tropical country every year for over a decade.

Read more about his upcoming book and the story about Harry Hole here