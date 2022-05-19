Chinese electric carmaker Nio starts battery swap in Norway facility

Nio, the Chinese carmaker has been hailed in the press as coming up with the latest technology to swap batteries in electric vehicles and is now doing the same in Norway.

Instead of pulling into a charging station and waiting for ages for your electric vehicle (EV) to charge up, a fully charged and ready battery can be plugged straight into your car.

The ‘Power Swap Station’ is already common in China and now as the first in Europe, allows drivers to book a slot on the company’s app where after the old battery will be removed by a team and replaced with a new one at the station.

This process only takes around 5-10 minutes to do and is about 30 minutes faster than the average time it takes to change a battery.

The Norwegian site can allegedly deal with 240 battery swaps each day and Nio aims to deploy 20 in the Scandinavian country, a news report said.