EU imposes first ever cyber-sanctions to prevent cyber attacks

On 30 July, the European Union imposed its first ever cyber-sanctions against six individuals and three entities involved in significant cyber-attacks or attempted cyber-attacks against the EU or its Member States. The sanctions include travel bans and the freezing of assets. It is also forbidden for EU persons and entities to make funds available to those individuals and entities listed.

The EU remains committed to a global, open, stable, peaceful and secure cyberspace. With the imposition of the first targeted measures under the cyber sanctions regime, the EU is determined to prevent, deter and respond to continuing and increasing malicious behavior in cyberspace.

