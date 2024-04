SwedCham hosts their annual general meeting on 22 April 2024 in Hong Kong.

The event will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm. The AGM will be starting off with coffee, tea and fika before the actual meeting begins.

During the meeting the new board of directors will be elected. Two of the sitting board members can be re-elected. The candidates running for the Board of Directors will be announced on April 15.

The event is for members only.

To read more and register click here