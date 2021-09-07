Chinese-Swedish designer Louise Xin dedicates digital fashion show to the Uyghur community

Chinese-Swedish fashion designer Louise Xin dedicated her first digital fashion show to the Uyghur community to raise awareness about the genocidal policies targeting the Muslim minority group in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region.

Stockholm-based Louise Xin turns upcycled materials into elaborate and colorful handmade dresses and launched her fashion brand “Louise Xin” in November last year. With the launch, Louise Xin became Scandinavia’s first rental-only couture label to change consumption habits to become more sustainable by renting and not buying new clothes all the time.

Louise Xin’s first digital fashion show on 31 August was a five-minute presentation that ended with a model wearing a newspaper print coat and unraveling a banner that said “Free Uyghur: End All Genocide.”

Following her fashion show, the Chinese born fashion designer spoke with reporter Nuriman Abdurashid of RFA’s Uyghur Service, about why she chose her couture pieces to call attention to the struggles Urghurs are facing, what the inspiration behind her fashion protest was and how she has enlisted the help of Jewher Tohti, daughter of detained Uyghur academic Ilham Tohti, to draw attention to the use of Uyghur forced labor in the apparel industry.

