Russian telecoms cable also damaged in Baltic sea

Russia is repairing its telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea which suffered an outage last month. Finland said on 6 November that the problem may be linked to likewise cases of damage of subsea infrastructure nearby.

The 1000 km long Baltika cable belongs to state-owned Rostelecom and runs from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad. Last month, a gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia was also damaged, alongside with two other telecoms cables.

According to Finnish police, it’s believed that the Balticonnector pipeline damage was caused by a Chinese container ship dragging its anchor along the seabed. But it has not concluded if this was an intentional act.

However, the Finnish coast guard said the Russian outage could be linked to the previous damage.

“Looking at the public information available on the Balticconnector pipeline damage, it is possible there is a connection,” Deputy Commander Mikko Hirvi of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard District said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Rostelecom have not yet responded on Reuters’ request for a commentary. But according to Finland’s Ministry of Economy, the company reported the outage four days after the rest of the incidents.

Source: Reuters