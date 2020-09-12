Finnish Consul General to Shanghai attended business forums in Jiaxing

The Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman visited the city of Jiaxing in Zhejiang province on 9-10 September 2020.

Jiaxing locates 100 km south-west from Shanghai, is a key place for the Yangtse River Delta development plan, and hosts a number of Finnish companies’ operating production plants, for example, in the paper and packaging sectors and in valve manufacturing. Jiaxing also has wide collaboration in the fields of education, culture and tourism with its sister city Imatra.

“Over the last few years, there have been notable investments worth hundreds of millions of RMB by Finnish enterprises into Jiaxing”, stated Consul General Pasi Hellman at a forum on Integrated Development and Global Cooperation in Jiaxing.

During a two-day visit to Jiaxing, Consul General also attended the 6th International Economic and Trade Symposium, and held discussions with leaders of Jiaxing, including Mayor Mao Hongfang.