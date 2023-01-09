DanCham Malaysia: Join the Danfoss Postgraduate Program and become tomorrows changemaker

On behalf of Danish energy giant, Danfoss, the Danish Chamber of Commerce (DanCham) encourages ambitious, young talents with new ideas and the initiative to bring about change to apply for the Danfoss Postgraduate Program.

The Danfoss Postgraduate program opens the door to career opportunities around the world – during and after the program – and applicants get to work on business-critical projects, providing them with great professional experience and powerful personal growth.

Danfoss’ DNA is strongly rooted in a long and proud history of creating intelligent, electrified and energy efficient solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow and the two-year program gives young talents the opportunity to participate in four different projects, each of six months’ duration.

As a global Postgraduate, you have the opportunity to work from selected offices worldwide based on your preferences and development needs.

Further, graduates will be matched with a personal mentor while the first week of the program includes a one-week onboarding boot camp and two additional learningHubs in international locations.

All new talents will be paired up with a fellow postgraduate who are one year ahead in the program to assist with Danfoss knowledge, network and practical know-how.

The graduate program is Denmark’s oldest and offers applicants to be a part of a global team a a workplace with a sound work-life integration where newcomers feel welcome.

Apply before 15 January 2023.

Information on the Danfoss Postgraduate Program is available here: https://www.danfoss.com/en/about-danfoss/careers/students-graduates-and-pupils/postgraduate-program/?fbclid=IwAR0EBsG2hH5Bb1zur6IfS_asIy0PM7lzl_arfN2JbiHcjVOzj2h43_DQmlU

Source: https://www.facebook.com/danishcouncil/?eid=ARBI93hOkA3t7FUwRpQfXOqBl_h2z-M8exkjz92Y5BvMC0GRriF-Si4p8fqZqFUaZs11kQTTWtK_Zr5d