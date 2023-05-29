Join Sankt Hans to celebrate Danish Summer

The Danes Worldwide and Danish Women’s Network (DWN) invites all members to join “Sankt Hans”, which will be held at the beautiful garden of the Danish Embassy in Bangkok on Saturday 10 June 2023, from 5 PM to 8.30 PM.

At the event, there will be food and drinks served, many activities, and the bonfire to enjoy.

The Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard, will also join the feast with a speech.

The attending fees are 1,000 THB for adults and 500 THB for children. The payment method is via Bangkok Bank account: 030-8-124239

For registration, please send an email with the full names of participants as well as passport numbers and payment receipts via [email protected]

The registration and payment deadline is on 29 May 2023. Please note to bring your passport/Photo-ID on the day of the event as well.

Source: https://dancham.or.th/event/sankt-hans-for-familien-pa-den-danske-ambassade/