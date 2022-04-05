Dane arrested for sharing sexual photos and videos of his Philippine wife 

A Danish man was recently arrested in the City of Cagayan de Oro in the Philippines for sharing sexual photos and videos of his Filipino wife.

Media Inquirer.net writes that the 61-year-old Danish man has been a resident in the city for four years and according to his wife, whom he recently separated from, he had been sharing explicit videos and photos with her friends to force her to continue their relationship.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson for the police regional Lt. Col. Michelle Olaivar said that the identities of those involved in the case are protected under the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004. He did reveal however, that according to the wife, the couple had been in an on-and-off relationship and she wanted to separate from her husband because of instances of abuse.

During the arrest, police confiscated a laptop containing the videos and photos of the victim and the Danish man now faces charges for violation of Republic Act 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, and RA 9262 regarding Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.