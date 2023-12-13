Danish nuclear firms interested to make deal with Philippines on sea-based modular reactor tech

Denmark’s Seaborg Technologies and another Danish nuclear firm are interested to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) on deploying sea-based small modular reactor (SMR) technology, according to Denmark Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin.

“We want to push this MOU forward because the SMR technology of Seaborg is very promising in reaching a technological breakthrough.. because it is a seaborne solution, so that has a lot of advantages,” said Mellbin.

According to Manila Bulletin, a part of the MOU, Seaborg will also offer the Philippines’s energy market the storage potential of its technology besides deploying nuclear reactors, the Ambassador added.

“This Seaborg solution can also be used for energy storage and that’s actually very interesting –they are building the first commercial version of this energy storage. We need cheap industrial-size energy storage and sodium can also store energy very efficiently,” he said.

Seaborg already has sites set for the SMR technology in the markets of Indonesia and Vietnam, “that’s what Seaborg would want to explore here in the Philippines also,” Mellbin added.”

Source: Manila Bulletin