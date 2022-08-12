Malaysian ex-king eyes buying Norwegian island

According to Finansavisen, the retired Malaysian king Sultan Muhammad V is said to have set his sights on an islet outside Mandal in Norway’s archipelago.

The former king is said to have put NOK 8 million (US$839,000) on the table for the small island, however, the real estate agent Tore Stray says the transaction has not been finalized and he will not comment on who the potential buyer is. He did say to Finansavisen that the recent sizeable interest and spotlight in the media has brought new parties interested in purchasing the island. The small island of Gillerholmen has been for sale several times over the last two years.

According to sources that Finansavisen has been in contact with, it was important to the departed king that there should be room for a 70-foot yacht on the site.

King Sultan Muhammad V abdicated in 2019 after marrying Miss Moscow. He served only two years on the throne before abdicating.

The cabin on the holiday property is 62 years old and in poor condition. The landowners have received a demolition permit and framework permit to build a new cabin of 124 square meters.