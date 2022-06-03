Danish and Swedish travellers get special deal for Thailand travel

Denmark and Sweden are two of the countries that qualify for the “Time to Gold” Package from Thailand’s Thai Airways now that tourism is getting back to normal.

As a response to the growing travel demand and Thailand’s easing of international travel rules, THAI launches “Time to Gold” Package consisting of 350,000 THB air ticket cash credit voucher (valid until 31 December 2023) and a complimentary two-year Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) Gold card with full status benefits. This package is available for purchase on thaiairways.com now until 31 July 2022.

The “Time to Gold” Package is reserved for ROP members only. To be eligible, passengers must first enroll to become ROP member on website. Basic and Silver ROP members may purchase this package to elevate their status. Gold and Platinum members will be awarded 6,200 bonus miles from purchasing this package, which can be given to other members as a gift. This package is available in Thailand, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Cash credit can be redeemed for THAI and THAI Smile air tickets with terms and conditions apply.

To show appreciation for the support of existing members, THAI has automatically extended ROP Gold and Platinum membership status for those expiring during 1 January- 31 December 2022 onto 2023. Royal Orchid Plus strives to elevate our services and enhance members’ experiences and engagement activities by launching “The Experience”, the curated activities, and “The Exclusive Offers” to maintain our members’ satisfaction. This can be reflected by Royal Orchid Plus recent ranking among top 5 Best Asia-Pacific Frequent Flier Program by DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards from 2018-2022.

Source: Travel Daily