Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar visited Norrmalm police station in Stockholm to wish them a merry Christmas on 24th December 2019.

The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel presented their thanks, on behalf of the Royal Family, to the police officers who will work during Christmas.

Prince Oscar, who along with Princess Estelle, brought gingerbread to the police station, received a police badge and a Christmas present from a police officer.