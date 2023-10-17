Danish artist to perform in “Monsoon Festival” in Vietnam

Danish artist LYDMOR will perform in the “Monsoon Festival” in Hoang Thanh Thang Long, Vietnam on Sunday, 22 October 2023.

Her recent acoustic album titled NIMUE which she released last year has received multiple 6/6-star reviews. With experience, she was a part of festivals like Reeperbahn Festival, Euro Sonic, Indie Music Week in New York or Iceland Airwaves. She also performed at many stages in different countries including China, Vietnam, and Germany.

The Monsoon Festival has been starting since 14 October 2023 and will continue until Sunday. It was inspired by the Danish festival, Roskilde Festival, said the Danish Embassy in Vietnam.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam