Senior Advisor of Danish-Vietnamese Energy Partnership talks about green growth

The Senior Advisor of Danish-Vietnamese Energy Partnership, Jørgen Hvid, talked about the green growth in the economic and industrial sectors ofVietnam.

In an interview titled “Environment and Life: Green Growth in Industry” with VTV, Hvid said, “The Vietnamese economy is growing very fast in recent years, but in order to make this continue, the growth must be green.”

“We see over the world how climate change is affecting people’s lives. Even in Vietnam, we can see this on a daily basis.” He highlighted how now is the time for us to act strongly toward solving the climate change issues.

As the industrial sector is by far the largest energy consumer in Vietnam, it is crucial for the country to put efforts to implement its potentials for more efficient use of energy.

