Sign up for a Malaysian political update from the Malaysian-Swedish Business Association

The Malaysian-Swedish Business Association invites you to join their upcoming event titled ‘Political Update: Malaysia’ on 15 February at the Ritz Carlton in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking at the event will be Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan who is a well-versed Malaysian Politician. He is currently Information Chief for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BESRSATU) and Chairman of the National Higher Education Fund Corp (PTPTN). BERSATU is a component party of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) and was a former component party of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition from March 2018 to February 2020. Datuk Wan Saiful also served as Special Advisor to the former Minister of Education from May to November 2018.

Before joining politics, he was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) and a Visiting Senior Fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

Find more information and sign up here