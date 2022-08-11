Danish Crown Prince, industry delegation to travel to Vietnam

A delegation of major Danish companies will accompany Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary on their upcoming visit to Vietnam to seek business and investment opportunities with Vietnamese companies and partners.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess will lead the business promotion in Vietnam on 1 and 2 November 2022.

During the visit, the Crown Prince couple and the business delegation will participate in seminars and debates on the green transition together with Vietnamese business leaders and government representatives. The Crown Prince couple’s official visit to Vietnam will also mark that it has been 50 years since Denmark and Vietnam entered into diplomatic relations.

The final program for the visit will be published later. Companies interested in participating in the visit may company Confederation of Danish Industries or the Royal Danish Embassy in Hanoi.

The Danish Royal family has special relations to Vietnam. In the above photo from February 2013, the Crown Prince couple is visiting Vietnam together with his mother, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and his late father, Prince Henrik.

The Prince Consort had a unique relationship to Vietnam where he spent his early childhood and later studied and graduated from the French secondary school in Hanoi before travelling to France where he studied law and political science at the Sorbonne, Paris, and Chinese and Vietnamese languages at the École Nationale des Langues Orientales.