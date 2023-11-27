In an effort to foster cross-cultural exchange and promote sustainable practices, a group of Indonesian influencers embarked on a journey to Denmark in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia.

The focus of the trip was to delve into Denmark’s innovative waste management systems. A system known for its efficiency and commitment to environmental sustainability.

The collaboration is a testament to the growing importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges. Waste management has become a pressing issue worldwide. The collaboration between the embassy and the influencers aims to inspire positive change in Indonesia by drawing insights from Denmark’s successful waste management practices.

Denmark is widely recognized as a global leader in waste management. This was recently acknowledged by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, one of the leaders of the political movement, Move Forward in Thailand.

The Indonesian influencers visited cutting-edge recycling facilities in Denmark. Here, they gained insights into the processes of sorting and recycling different types of waste. The visit provided a unique opportunity for the Indonesian influencers to witness the circular economy in action, where waste is seen as a valuable resource rather than a burden.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia