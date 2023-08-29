Danish designer noticed by Vogue Singapore

Light was shed on the Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen as Vogue Singapore released their feature on unconventional bridal dresses on 28 August, and one of her designs appeared.

Wedding dresses are just like any other clothing industry – they establish or follow trends and they shape the market. Currently, there is a love for the soft, the feminine yet untraditional design, and that’s where Bahnsen stands out.

On her own website, Bahnsen states her philosophy:

“For me, there is power and strength in romance and femininity. I make clothes for women to feel comfortable, strong and independent. I started out in London and Paris and the romance and the detail is the inspiration I bring from those cities. But always with the Scandinavian minimalism and ease that is me. It needs to feel effortless.”

In the dress edit where she is now being highlighted as one out of six other designers, her designs are being describes as feminine, ethereal creations.

“The assortment ropes in ethereal creations from current seasons as well as exclusive collections, weaving couture fabrics and the distinct feminine sensibilities from Bahnsen. Think sculptural skirts, occasional peplum cuts and buffet tea dresses to add a pep in your step as you waltz down the aisle,” Vogue elaborates.

You can take a further look at Cecilie Bahnsen’s design here.

Source: Vogue Singapore