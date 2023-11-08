Agriculture, fishing, forestry / Business in Asia / China / Denmark

Danish minister focusing on further cooperation with China

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment
Jacob Jensen (center) at CIIE 2023

“China is a very important partner for Denmark and Danish companies. The two countries will see increased trade and cooperation in the future,” said Jacob Jensen, Denmark’s minister for food, agriculture and fisheries, in an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online at CIIE.

Jensen stated that China and Denmark are increasingly collaborating to promote sustainable production, and emphasized China’s significant role in this endeavor.

The minister visited China from November 2 to November 5, where he supposedly discussed how China and Denmark can further cooperate on a more sustainable agricultural sector.

“Within all sectors we are working to produce more food with a lower carbon footprint. We work with all areas from genetics, feed additives, animal welfare and farm management to energy production. Danish companies have very competitive products within this sector,” he added.

Jensen, who attended the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), highlighted the expo’s role in promoting trade and cooperation. The minister called it an excellent platform for displaying green Danish solutions and developing Danish cooperation with China.

Source: People’s Daily Online

Related posts:

Finnish companies participating at the 3rd China International Import Expo Norway interested in expanding cooperation with China Norwegian seafood expands in the Chinese market via CIIE

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *