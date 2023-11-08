Danish minister focusing on further cooperation with China

“China is a very important partner for Denmark and Danish companies. The two countries will see increased trade and cooperation in the future,” said Jacob Jensen, Denmark’s minister for food, agriculture and fisheries, in an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online at CIIE.

Jensen stated that China and Denmark are increasingly collaborating to promote sustainable production, and emphasized China’s significant role in this endeavor.

The minister visited China from November 2 to November 5, where he supposedly discussed how China and Denmark can further cooperate on a more sustainable agricultural sector.

“Within all sectors we are working to produce more food with a lower carbon footprint. We work with all areas from genetics, feed additives, animal welfare and farm management to energy production. Danish companies have very competitive products within this sector,” he added.

Jensen, who attended the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), highlighted the expo’s role in promoting trade and cooperation. The minister called it an excellent platform for displaying green Danish solutions and developing Danish cooperation with China.

Source: People’s Daily Online