Taiwan foreign minister says 2027 could be the year of conflict with China

Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, said during an interview on LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that there is the possibility of conflict with China to happen in 2027.

“We are taking the Chinese military threat very seriously…I think 2027 is the year that we need to be serious about,” Wu said.

According to the Guardian, China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, said on Friday tha both sides of the Taiwan strait belonged to China, and that “those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned.”

After Wu’s interview, there have been comments saying that Taiwan is trying to boost support from the west ahead of a possible invasion.

Wu highlighted the relationships of the UK and China saying that “even though the UK is looking at China as an economic opportunity in the long run”, an attack on Taiwan would affect the UK negatively.

“Therefore we need to look at a comprehensive way for the UK, Taiwan and other countries to come together,” Wu added.

