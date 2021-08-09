Danish tourist lost in Phuket forest found after a search

A Danish tourist who arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme at the end of July was seemingly unfamiliar with jungle conditions and got lost in the woods in Thalang district in the north of the island on Saturday 7 August, local media Bangkok Post reports.

The Danish man, identified as 58-year-old Michael Hilderbrand, luckily was not missing for long and about three hours after the tourist police in Phuket had received the report, he was found by a search team of tourist police accompanied by officials from the Sirinat National Park and immigration police.

Before getting lost in the forest, Michael Hilderbrand had departed his hotel in tambon Sakhu of Thalang district around 4 pm where he went for a walk along the beach of Nai Yang. After hiking into the forest on the mountain between Nai Yang and Nai Thon beaches he lost his way and was unable to find his way out of the forest again.

When the team found Michael Hilderbrand at 10 pm he was clearly tired from his 6 hour amble but happy to be found. He had some scratches on his body but did not want to go to the hospital so the team cleaned them and took him back to his hotel for some well-needed rest.