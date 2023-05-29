Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Congratulations to new SweCham president and vice presidents

Photo by the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC).

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) extended congratulations to Peter Björk for being elected as SweCham President at its recent Annual General Meeting 2023.

In addition, warm congratulations were also given to Jan Eriksson, Lars Andersson, and Tomas Julin on being appointed as the Vice President of SweCham at the 2023.03 Board Meeting.

Citing TSCC, it writes that “The support from our president and vice presidents has been far-reaching. Their expertise has helped us navigate challenges, explore solutions, and build a strong foundation for the sustainable growth of SweCham.”

