Danish Vestas to deliver wind energy solutions to Vietnam

The Danish wind developer has signed and secured its fourth intertidal project contract in Vietnam, reports Kallanish Energy. The order is a 29-megawatt wind project.

The project, dubbed THE Ben Tre VI-3 project, will be located in the famous region of the Mekong Delta. Danish Vestas chose the area to take advantage of the ‘favorable winds’ in the Mekong Delta Region, according to the Danish company. The project will include seven wind turbines in shallow waters close to the shore to optimize energy production.

The contract includes a 20-year-service agreement; the longest service contact of its kind in Vietnam.

Vestas has already announced that a second phase to the project is planned, in hopes of building a wind farm.

Source: Kallanish Energy