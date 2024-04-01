Danish woman building fitness chain in Shanghai

The Danish woman Siri Nordhejm has with her U.K. business partner, Ann MacLellan, co-founded MYbarre Fitness, which now has two studios in Shanghai, and a third opening in May.

Siri Nordhejm is born and raised in the Danish city Aarhus, but she has been living in Shanghai since 2011. She and her business partner created MYbarre in 2016. It started as a combination between a friendship and a love for barre fitness.In the beginning they only existed online, but in 2023 they expanded their operation to physical studios.

MYbarre has a focus on fussing ballet, pilates and fitness together when creating a workout.

Siri Nordhejm loves Shanghai and only want to add to the local community:

“I want to share my passion for fitness and healthy living. People here work extremely hard but it is important to balance your life and invest in your health,” She says to the media Shine.

Right now Siri Nordhejm primarily has her focus on the opening of their new studio, while balancing her entrepreneur-gene with being a mom of three.

