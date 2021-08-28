Watch Nordic films at the Philippines Cine Europa 24 film festival this September

This year’s Cine Europa 24 film festival will feature dozens of critically acclaimed European films, including a Danish, a Swedish, and a Finnish film.

Cine Europa is the longest flagship film festival in the Philippines organized annually by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines together with the EU Member States with the EU Cultural Institutes.

This festival normally travels to different cities and provinces around the Philippines to bring the best of European cinema to the Filipinos. However, with the COVID-19 situation, the films have been made accessible and closer to your homes by embracing the digital platform to keep everyone safe.

The Nordic films in the roster of 17 European films this year includes Denmark’s Vores mand i Amerika (The Good Traitor), a film about Henrik Kauffmann, and the signing of the Greenland treaty with the United States after the Nazi occupation of Denmark during World War II. Sweden’s documentary “Catwalk” which follows one group’s unique journey leading to New York Fashion Week and the Finnish film Aurora which features a clash between cultures and a romance seemingly not the familiar one.

Interested viewers may watch these films for free between 1 September to 30 September.

Find more information and register here