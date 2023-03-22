China / Community news / Denmark

Learn about timeless design with Jacob Jensen Design director in Shanghai

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) invites you to join the event, “Timeless Design: The DCCC Branding Journey: How to create a visual identity that can stand the test of time,”at Jacob Jensen Design in Shanghai, China on 30 March 2023.

Speaker featured at the event is Kim Michel, Global Design Director at Jacob Jensen Design.

He will share how to effectively communicate across cultures using design, how to represent your company’s values through its visual identity and discuss common mistakes to avoid when bringing in multiple stakeholders.

The Attendance fee for DCCC Members is free and for non-member, it will cost RMB100.

Please note, the event will be held in English. For registration, click here.

