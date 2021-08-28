Learn about culture and IPR – How to find the right Chinese market for your company and products

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China in cooperation with the Danish-Chinese Business forum and the Danish Chamber in Hong Kong invites you to their upcoming webinar titled ‘Culture and IPR – How to find the right Chinese market for your company and products on 31 August.

More about the webinar:

Does it matter how you name your company in Chinese characters? The answer is: YES.

Jakob Krogh-Jensen, Founder of OUNNID, will present the advantages of protecting a Chinese translation of your brand in China. He will share specific methods on how to construct a memorable Chinese brand translation and explain ways to clear the brand for trademark protection.

He will further provide tips for brand holders in Mainland China on how to increase brand value.

After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session, to which any related questions are most welcome.

Find more information and sign up here