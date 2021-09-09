DCCC: August update from the Royal Danish Consulate in China

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China has with its recent newsletter given an August update from the Royal Danish Consulate in China including some of Consulate General Jakob Linulf’s recent activities. A part of the update reads:

Consulate General

This month The Trade Council, China Shanghai, and JD Health (JD.com) launched a new Danish online Health Pavilion. The first brand to launch is the Danish SME health brand ‘Camette’. With the new Pavilion, The Trade Council is opening up a new window for Danish OTC health brands in the BTC segment on JD. Contact Cortana Yang at [email protected] for further info.

GN Hearing invited Consul General Mr. Jakob Linulf to participate in the launch of their newest product “Quattro”, the event was live-streamed online.

Consul General Mr. Jakob Linulf also witnessed the signing ceremony between the Danish company LEEMIAN, Jiaxing Jingkai District, and Rongchung and a local development company, to open a Danish Lifestyle Centre in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.

Innovation Centre Denmark, Shanghai

Supporting University Startup World Cup (USWC)

USWC is an international competition for startups hosted by Venture Cup China and supported by ICDK Shanghai. Throughout the year USWC will host a variety of pitching sessions with university startups around the world.

Top leader webinar by ‘Kommunernes Landsforening’

ICDK Shanghai was invited to reflect on Danish digitalization in the public in a globalized setting.

ICDK Shanghai welcomes the 2021 Sino-Danish Center cohort

The introduction program for all new SDC students was held last week. During the week, 135 new students will touch on areas supporting them in building intercultural competencies and practicing the art of group work.

2021 VR Edtech Innovation Camp

On August 30 – September 1 ICDK Shanghai and South Korea hosted the 2021 VR Edtech Innovation Camp. The event aims to help Danish startups in the Edtech sector to better understand the business environment in China and South Korea, while also explore possible cooperation opportunities in entering the Chinese and South Korean Edtech markets.

Invest in Denmark

Key events IDK runs in China recently are:

Sino-DK Furniture Forum in Guangzhou CIFF, Chinese Design studio in DK

Robotics DK session in Shenzhen

Green summit between Shanghai and Denmark collaboration between TC-CLAISSIC, Innovation and Invest in Denmark.

The CIIF China International Industry Fair will take place on 5 days from Tuesday, 14. September to Saturday, 18. September 2021 in Shanghai.

