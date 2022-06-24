Denmark and Malaysia discuss bilateral relationship

Malaysia – Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah visited Denmark on 1-2. June 2022.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, bilateral issues were discussed, including co-operation in food, agriculture and sustainability, digitization, trade and investment, and the exchange of votes.

In addition, regional stability was discussed, including ASEAN, Indo-Pacific, maritime security, Myanmar and Russia / Ukraine. The Malaysian side requested an MoU in the digital area, closer commercial cooperation in the maritime area, as well as a proposal to appoint a Danish ambassador or special envoy to the OIC.

